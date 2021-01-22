Bird flu confirmed in poultry birds in 9 states

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in poultry birds in nine states across the country, and in crows, migratory/wild birds from 12 states, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry informed on Friday.

In Rajasthan, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been confirmed in 17 districts of Rajasthan.



As many as 6,290 birds have been found dead in the state between December 25, 2020, and January 22, 2021, the state Animal Husbandry Department informed.

In Punjab, 11,200 birds were culled at the Alfa Poultry Farm in village Bhera in Derabassi, Aashika Jain Additional Deputy Commissioner informed.

About a hundred men were engaged in the operation who worked for around eight hours to conduct the exercise. The team began the job with sedation of birds, followed by culling via cervical dislocation. Thereafter the birds were buried in deep pits and covered with lime. (ANI)

