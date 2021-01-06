Bird flu continues to evoke panic, several states on alert

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): As India continues the downward trend for new coronavirus cases, another pressing matter appears to have left several states baffled as hundreds of birds have died due to bird flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Kerala Minister for Forest, Animal husbandry and Dairy development K Raju had confirmed that that about 12,000 ducks had died and around 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported.

The state government said that bird flu is declared as state-specific disaster in Kerala and high alert has been issued after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel also said that an alert has been sounded to control the deaths of crows in the state after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts.

"An alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh to control the deaths of crows in the state. Between December 23 and January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa and 13 crows died in Khargone districts," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, officials said that around 100 crows died in the city between December 23 and January 3.

"Bird flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between December 23 and January 3. The medical team to conduct surveillance within 1-km of the infected area," said Dr Manish Ingole, Animal Husbandry Department, Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, over 1,700 migratory birds have died of suspected bird flu in the Kangra district's Pong Dam area in Himachal Pradesh. Bird flu virus H5N1 has killed 2,403 migratory birds so far in this area, the state government said.

A 10-km alert zone declared where no sale of eggs allowed and poultry markets closed, the State Animal Husbandry Department.



The Kangra District Magistrate issued order, completely prohibiting sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora areas of Kangra.

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria also believes that it is a matter of concern as it impacts the birds and poultry industry.

"First case of bird flu surfaced in Jhalawar after crow carcasses were found on December 25. Few more cases were reported in other parts of state. Samples were sent to Bhopal which tested positive and got to know about Avian influenza," he said.

"It is a matter of concern as it impacts the birds and poultry industry. This isn't seen in them but we need to prepare...We've formed a team with the forest department. We would want to control it," he added.

More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mohammad Abu Bakr said, "More than 50 birds including crows, pigeons and a wild sparrow have been found dead in Baran district, the samples have been sent to Bhopal."

Meanwhile, four-teams of animal husbandry have been set up to inspect the poultry farms in the areas, he added.

Fifty-three birds were found dead near Kharo reservoir in Junagadh district's Manavadar area on January 3 in Gujarat.

In view of bird flu reported from some states of the country, Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department to be fully alert in the state. (ANI)

