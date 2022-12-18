Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala's Kottayam, several thousand ducks culled

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days.

Duck farmers of the region are among the worst hit as nearly 7,000 birds have been affected due to the flu .

Kottayam district authorities and the veterinary department have already begun the culling process of all domestic birds including ducks in one km radius of the infection. The authorities have also banned the transportation and sale of birds and animals in the area.

The district administration official confirmed the presence of H5N1 virus in Arpookara and Thalayazham grama panchayats in Kottayam after tests were carried out at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.



The first case of bird flu was reported on December 12 and the culling process began on December 13. The culling of different domestic birds took place in the areas of Arpookara and Thalayazham gram panchayats.

The veterinary department has completed the culling process and the whole area has been sanitised. "The situation is now under control," said Dr. Shaji Panikar, the head of the District Veterinary department.

Earlier in the end of October this year bird flu was reported from the state's Alappuzha district. Operations were conducted to cull in Haripad municipality to check the spread of the disease. Later on the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana in early November.

The Union Ministry of health and family welfare depute a high-level team to Kerala after the outbreak of Avian Influenza.

In India, bird flu or avian influenza, a zoonotic disease, is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March. (ANI)

