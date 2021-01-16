Bird flu scare: Sanitization, surveillance drills intensified in Delhi's National Zoological Park

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In line with directives given by the Centre to prevent the spread of bird flu, the authorities at Delhi's National Zoological Park (NZP) are taking all the possible preventive and prophylactic meticulously to contain the virus.

NZP at Delhi's Pragati Maidan area, houses both captive and free-ranging birds, including local migratory waterfowls and waders in its premises. The officials at NZP have intensified the sanitization and surveillance drills.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) has stated that in Delhi, Pigeon and brown fish owl in Najafgarh and Heron in Rohini have tested positive for avian influenza.

"NZP has been strictly following the protocols and guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India and Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi government on avian influenza and taking precautionary measures related to safety, surveillance and sanitization accordingly," NZP said in a release.

NZP has stated that a team consisting of the veterinary officer of NZP and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department of Government of NCT of Delhi did serological surveillance on January 11 and fecal droppings of free-ranging birds and water samples of ponds in NZP were collected from different locations and sent for serological examination related to avian influenza.



Subsequently, National Zoological Park (NZP) witnessed the death of the Brown Fish Owl in its captivity and therefor the cloacal, tracheal, and ocular swabs of the deceased bird was sent to the Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi government for serological examination, which has been found to positive for H5N8 Avian Influenza virus under 'real-time RT-PCR' test done by ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal on January 15

The NZP has also said that birds in captivity have been isolated and are under consistent monitoring and care for their behavior and health.

At NZP, spray of lime, Virkon-S, and Sodium hypochlorite and foot bath of Potassium permanganate are being done at regular intervals every day.

"Chicken feed to raptors and entry of vehicles inside the Zoo had already been stopped, which is being further reinforced and intensified. The movement of staffs and workers in zoo is also being restricted and regulated keeping in view the Animal Influenza threats," NZP said.

National Zoological Park is already closed due to Covid-19 and is not open for the public.

Assuring the safety of well-cooked chicken and eggs, the Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) in a release said that the consumers should not heed to the unscientific rumours regarding the spread of bird flu. (ANI)

