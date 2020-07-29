Birds have entered Indian airspace, happy landing in Ambala: Rajnath welcomes Rafales

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The five Rafale fighter jets have entered the Indian airspace, informed the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

"The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister's Office.

"The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," read another tweet from the Defence Minister's Office.



Water salute will be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Ambala airbase in Haryana on Wednesday.

India's new multirole foreign fighter aircraft will join its Air Force fleet today in Ambala.

The last foreign fighters inducted into the Air Force were the Sukhoi-30s from Russia which have now become the mainstay of the Air Force after multiple orders in view of delays in placing orders for new western aircraft.

Once the aircraft lands in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the IAF chief and brief him about their flying and training in France.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. (ANI)