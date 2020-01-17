Birds injured during Uttarayan festival in Vadodra get medical care

Vadodra (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): 'Karuna Abhiyan' in Vadodara was started by the forest department to provide medical care to birds that were injured by kite strings during Uttarayan festival.

The officials said that on Thursday they received around 60 injured birds at the rescue centres.

"We have 38 rescue centres in the city that are being run by doctors and volunteers. Around 60 injured birds were rescued in a single day including pigeons, stork, and spoonbill duck. They are being provided with proper treatment and we have got our interns to help us out," Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer told ANI.

Birds that require continuing treatment will be kept in the shelters for a few days.

Once the treatment is completed they will be released. (ANI)

