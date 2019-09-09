MP Birla Planetarium Director Dr Debiprasad Duari talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
MP Birla Planetarium Director Dr Debiprasad Duari talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Birla Planetarium Director Duari lauds ISRO for locating Vikram Lander

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:50 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for locating Vikram Lander on the lunar surface, MP Birla Planetarium Director Debiprasad Duari stated that the space agency has completed a complex task and would be now trying to establish contact with the lander.
"It is wonderful news that the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has located Vikram Lander on the surface of the moon. It was a very complex job. Now ISRO needs to establish communications with the lander and make it functional," Duari told ANI on Sunday.
He also expressed hope of space agency being able to establish contact with the lander soon.
"Once the communication is set up, the scientists will assess the condition of the lander to see whether they can operate it. ISRO has been desperately trying to contact Vikram Lander," Duari said.
ISRO had found the location of Lander Vikram on the surface of the moon on Sunday. The space agency had lost communication with it moments before it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.
The orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the Lander.
The lander Vikram was to land on the moon's surface on September 7. It was 2.1 km above the moon's surface when it lost contact with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

