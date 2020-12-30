Birla seeks high-level probe into death of Dy chairman of K'taka Legislative Council

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for a high-level probe through an independent agency into the death of SL Dharme Gowda, deputy chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Condoling demise of Dharme Gowda, Birla said: "The unfortunate incident in the House, when he was in Chair, is a serious attack on democracy. It is necessary to have a high-level probe through an independent agency into his death."



"It is duty of all of us to safeguard the prestige of legislative bodies and dignity and freedom of Presiding officers," he added.

Dharme Gowda's body was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. A suicide note has also been recovered, police said.

Earlier this month, Dharmegowda, a member of Janata Dal (Secular), was reportedly manhandled during chaos in the council. (ANI)

