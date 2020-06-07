Birmah bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 7 (ANI): Traffic movement on the Birmah bridge on Sunday suspended after a portion of it collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecasted clear sky which will become partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening for the next three days in Jammu.

The IMD had predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

