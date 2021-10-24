Birsa Munda fought to protect nature, jungle, land: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of 'Bhagwan' Birsa Munda towards the country and said that he fought to protect nature, jungles and land.

Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji falls on November 15. Bhagwan Birsa Munda is also known as 'Dharti Aaba'. Do you know what this epithet means? It means the father of Earth."

"Birsa Munda fought to protect his own nature, jungle, his land. I bow to Birsa Munda. The valuable contribution of Munda ji has helped me fall in love with nature and the environment. Munda ji is an inspiration to many," said PM Modi.

"Further, the more one knows about the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle of the country, the more will one feel proud about it," the Prime Minister said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. (ANI)