Birsa Munda's contribution to freedom movement, enhancing social harmony inspire us: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.

"I pay tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. He was a true saviour of the poor and worked for the welfare of deprived and exploited section of the society. His contribution to freedom movement and efforts for social harmony will always inspire us," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.



His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

Earlier, PM Modi wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jharkhand and wished them prosperity and good health.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000. (ANI)

