BIS conducts countrywide raids at airport shops, malls for substandard toys made in China

New Delhi [India], January 6(ANI): Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted countrywide raids at toy outlets at airports and malls, said officials on Friday.

Raids will continue this month to check the substandard toys, said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General BIS in a press conference.

"We had started the search at shops situated at Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru and other major airports across the country. We also conducted a search at several malls. This search will continue throughout this month," he said.

Director General further said that during the raids BIS found substandard toys made in China.



He said that the preliminary investigation reveals that some elements are involved in smuggling substandard toys from China to India.

"Not a single Chinese company has a licence to import toys from China to India, nor any Chinese companies have applied for a license to import toys from China after India made it mandatory to take a licence from BIS to import toys from any country to India from January 1, 2021," said Tiwari.

Tiwari said that cases have found that toys are being imported from China under the name of chocolates.

BIS is cautious with people that if they found any Made in China toys anywhere in the country they should immediately inform BIS and action will be taken as per the law.

BIS has given licences to 982 domestic manufacturers in India and only 29 licences were given to foreign manufacturers in majorly countries like Vietnam, Srilanka, Czeckoslavia etc. Out of 29 licences to foreign countries, Vietnam companies have 14 licenses. (ANI)

