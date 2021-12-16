BIS launches scheme for recognition of SDO's as umbrella organization for steering India's standardization efforts

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that a number of government organizations have applied to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for recognition under the BIS scheme of Standards Development Organizations (SDOs).

In an official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, The Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), Ministry of Railways, has been granted the first recognition under the Scheme for Recognition of SDOs in the country.



At present, there are a number of domain-specific Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) in the country that develop standards in their respective areas. With the increasing convergence of technologies, there is also a need for better coordination of work among all standardization bodies in the country working in different sectors.

As per BIS Act, 2016, BIS may recognize or accredit any institution in India or outside which is engaged in standardization. As the National Standards Body, it is the responsibility of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to ensure that there is synergy in the standardization work taking place in the country and that there is no overlap or duplication of the work carried out by other Standards Developing Bodies.

With the objective of ensuring one national standard for one subject in the country, BIS has launched a scheme for recognition of SDO's as the umbrella organization for steering India's standardization efforts, by recognizing these bodies and wherever necessary, recognizing the standards developed by these bodies as Indian standards. (ANI)

