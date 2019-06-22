Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.
Baishnab was an IAS officer and private secretary to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Dr Amar Patnaik, Head IT wing and Dr Sasmit Patra, spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections," said press release from BJD.
"Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also informed, as per discussions with Prime Minister and Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, the BJD would support the candidature of Ashwani Baishnab, who as an IAS officer and private secretary to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has also worked in Odisha," read the release. (ANI)
BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP candidate
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST
