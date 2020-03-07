BJD announces names of four candidates for Rajya Sabha election

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The BJD on Saturday declared four candidates - namely Sujeet Kumar, Subash Singh, Muna Khan and Mamata Mahanta - for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

Muna Khan was an advisor to Minority affairs department while Sujeet Kumar was an advisor to Special Development Council and has done his MBA from Oxford University and Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

The names were declared by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

Mamata Mahanta is a member of BJD Mahila wing in Mayurbhanj District. She has done a lot of work for women self-help groups and their empowerment.

Subhash Singh was associated with Labour and Trade Union Movement and Biju Sramika Samukhya and contributed immensely for the welfare of labourers.

The four seats will be vacated by BJD's Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain and Sarojini Hembram and Congress's Ranjib Biswal.

Anubhav Mohanty has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara. The term of other three members will end on April 2.

The election to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancies is scheduled for March 26, 2020. (ANI)

