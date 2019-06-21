Indian Army paying tribute to martyred jawans- Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo and Havildar Amarjeet Kumar in Srinagar on June 18 (Photo/ANI)
Indian Army paying tribute to martyred jawans- Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo and Havildar Amarjeet Kumar in Srinagar on June 18 (Photo/ANI)

BJD issues clarification over mortal remains of jawan wrapped in party's flag

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:02 IST

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal issued a clarification on Friday after reports surfaced that mortal remains of Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, the soldier who lost his life in Pulwama Improvised explosive device (IED) blast, were found covered in the party's flag.
"Biju Janta Dal has enormous respect for martyrs. The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. Party will find out who is responsible for this and take action against them," the party told ANI.
Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, alongside Havildar Amarjeet Singh, had sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of Pulwama district. They were provided with immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries.
The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown from Pulwama for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:08 IST

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): All 17 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for better medical facilities and treatment to encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

Read More
iocl