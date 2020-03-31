BJD MP allocates funds to Centre to combat COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra has donated his one-month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and allocated Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund to the Central government for fighting the battle against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Odisha MP had donated his three months salary to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund and allocated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD Fund to Mayurbhanj District to help in containing the infection.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday urged all MPs to forward consent letters to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation towards utilising a sum of Rs 1 crore or more from their MPLAD funds and supplement government's efforts to fight the pandemic. (ANI)