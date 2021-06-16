BJD MP urges Centre to give free admission beyond quota in KV to children orphaned due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Amar Patnaik on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and urged him to "consider giving free admission beyond any quota and any sanctioned number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country, in any class" to children orphaned due to COVID-19.

Addressing, the education Minister, Patnaik wrote, "As you are aware COVID-19 has wreaked devastation not only to the economy but also on families and society. It has not only created a health emergency but has scarred families ruthlessly and permanently. It has broken families to such an extent that children as young as five to six years and even younger have been suddenly rendered orphaned and many of them may also have become homeless, penniless, and without food water, and clothing."



"I would request you to kindly consider giving free admission beyond any quota whatsoever and beyond any sanction number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country in any class to these children as and when they approach with adequate proof or certificate from responsible district block/panchayat officials about the death of their parents," it added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has issued guidelines to the Central Government and all the states regarding the orphan children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

According to the guideline, strict action will be taken against NGOs illegally adopting children from states and union territories. Along with this, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to make provisions for continuing education of orphan children. (ANI)

