BJD MPs meet Mandaviya, demand supply of fertilizers for Odisha farmers

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Member of Parliament (MP) delegation met the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday morning at the Minister's Office here and handed over a memorandum demanding supply of fertilizers for the farmers of Odisha for the Kharif-2021.

The MPs informed the Union Minister that while fertilizers are one of the most important agricultural inputs for the farmers but it has been in short supply in Odisha for the months of May, June, and July. While the requirement for Urea is 2.1 lakh Metric Ton (MT) only 1.45 lakh MT has been received.

Similarly for Diammonium phosphate(DAP) while 1.45 lakh MT is the requirement, only 0.97 lakh MT has been received. For Market Opening Price (MOP) while 60,000 MT is the requirement only 42,867 MT has been provided and for Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium (NPKS) while 1.42 lakh MT is the requirement, only 1.05 lakh MT has been provided in Kharif-2021.

BJD MPs also stressed that under the leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has seen a rapid transformational growth in the agricultural sector and farmer's welfare. "And as public representatives from Odisha, they strongly believe that the farmers are our pride and agriculture is the lifeline of India and providing fertilizers at the right time is extremely crucial," he added.

They also placed before Mandaviya the letter from Minister, Agriculture & Farmer's Empowerment, Government of Odisha, Arun Sahoo, apprising him about the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha along with the letters written by Odisha Government's Agriculture Production Commissioner as well as Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmer's Empowerment, to the Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Government of India apprising him of the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha against monthly supply plan during ongoing Kharif-2021.

The BJD MPs from Odisha stated that "lakhs of farmers are awaiting the fertilizers eagerly in the State. With the monsoon intensifying, the agricultural activities have speeded up and the demand for fertilizers has peaked. The farmers in Odisha are getting distressed. Generally, mid-July to mid-September is the peak consumption period of different fertilizers especially Urea. In the present scenario due to the short supply of fertilizers against the monthly requirement, Odisha faces a problem for adequate distribution of fertilizers to the districts at the juncture of peak consumption period."

The BJD MPs informed the Union Minister that they stand for the development of the farmers and the farming community and urged him to ensure that the supply of fertilizers to Odisha should be provided as per the monthly agreed supply plan and a backlog of fertilizer supply for the previous months should also be released. (ANI)