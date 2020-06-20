BJD terms China's attack on Indian Army a 'cowardly move'

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Leader of the Biju Janata Dal, Pinaki Misra at the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border areas, on Friday called the attack on Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops as 'a cowardly move', as per sources.

"China has repeated history, again in the cover of darkness, in a cowardly move, attacked our soldiers who had gone with a message of peace. Among the army personnel skilled in action, two jawans were from Orissa, our deepest condolences and gratitude to all 20 bravehearts," the source said.

The source said that the BJD leader urged the centre to take stringent action on China. "The Government of India will have to take stringent action now and the BJD leaves that to your judgement. The centre has excellent strategic experts, and our soldiers are among the bravest in the world who will not hesitate in making supreme sacrifice for the nation," the source added.

As per sources, Misra said that the Odisha Chief Minister and the BJD have one request to all the parties stating that this is not the time for criticism and parties must unite with the government.

" Naveen Patnaik ji's appeal to all parties is not to indulge in a blame game at this point. We must be in lockstep with the Government, the entire country needs to talk in one voice," the source said.

The source further informed that the BJD expressed support towards the Government of India with respect to whatever decision is taken with regard to China. "Whatever decision the government takes, strategic, economic, political or military; the BJD will be in step with the centre and the NBSP," the source said further.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

