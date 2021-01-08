BJD welcomes suggestion of compulsory NCC training in schools, colleges

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya welcomed the suggestion made by National Cadet Corps (NCC) DG Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich that NCC training can be made compulsory in schools and colleges to instil discipline among youths of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Prasanna Acharya said, "I completely agree with this view that there should be compulsory NCC training in schools and colleges. Because first of all, it brings a sense of discipline among the younger generation, among the school students and among the college students. Besides, it should be an essential characteristic to build up the nation."



Without instilling discipline how can you "build a nation?" the BJD spokesperson asked.

"How can you prepare your younger generation to shoulder the responsibility in the future? I think it is a positive suggestion and irrespective of financial consideration, it should be implemented," Prasanna Acharya said.

Any such major step will have huge financial implication, he further noted.

Earlier today, Lt Gen Tarun Aich said that NCC training could be made compulsory in schools and colleges to instill discipline among youths of the country, but this can have a huge financial obligation on the economy. (ANI)

