BJP, AAP should hang their heads in shame, says Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI) Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday, reacting to Nirbhaya's mother's allegation about BJP and AAP playing politics, said both the parties should hang their heads in shame as they are not seriously committed to the issue of women's security and justice for the family of the victim.

"AAP and BJP must hang their heads in shame for rubbing salt on the wounds of the family of Nirbhaya and for playing petty politics over such a serious issue which jolted the conscience of the entire nation," he told ANI here.

Shergill said that both the parties are desperate and blinded by vote bank politics.

"BJP and AAP's desperation and frustration is that they are only blinded by vote bank politics and seriously not committed to the issue of women's security and justice for the family of the victim," he added.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday accused BJP and AAP of playing politics and alleged that the hanging of convicts in the 2012 gang-rape case, which was scheduled to take place on January 22, is being deliberately postponed. (ANI)