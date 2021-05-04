BJP, ABVP offices in Bengal allegedly vandalised by TMC workers

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): A day after the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that 15-20 party goons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked ABVP West Bengal's Kolkata office and engaged in an altercation with the activists, assaulted them and vandalised the organization's state office.

They further alleged that TMC party goons deliberately vandalised the idols of Hindu deities and freedom fighters.

"Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram had made the TMC cadres very resentful of those responsible for her loss and that such 'traitors' would not be allowed to live in Bengal for long," ABVP said.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling TMC government.



He will meet the BJP workers and their families affected by the violence and will hold protests.

"Within 24 hours of election results, many BJP workers have been murdered. Many workers are seriously injured. The house and shops of many party workers have also been burnt. After Mamata Banerjee's defeat and Trinamool Congress' victory in the election results yesterday, the TMC hooligans started celebrating the victory with violence and blood. BJP condemns this," a statement from the BJP said.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced to hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 while following all COVID-19 protocols across all organisational mandals of the party.

"The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP," BJP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. (ANI)

