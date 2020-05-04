BJP accuses KCR govt of 'attempting complete cover-up of COVID-19 spread' in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): The BJP on Monday alleged that the TRS government in Telangana is downplaying and manipulating facts regarding the COVID-19 spread in the state and asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to answer why testing data is not being released since April 19 in daily health bulletins.

"By not 'testing' and not linking any 'deaths' to COVID-19, the state government seems to be attempting a complete cover-up of the virus spread and its disastrous impact in the state of Telangana," the statement issued by K Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP read.

"BJP demands a clear explanation from Chief Minister KCR on why testing data is not being released since April 19th in daily health bulletins? While all other states in India are declaring the number of tests per day in the ICMR prescribed format to keep public informed, TRS government is acting quite indifferently during this serious public health crisis," it added.

It further said that the Chief Minister through his statements has been "downplaying any question on Testing numbers in the state in all his earlier press conferences, there's a clear pattern of willful neglect by TRS government."

The party has further demanded for the Chief Minister to present facts on COVID-19 in the state stating that it is the constitutional right of every citizen to know the facts, as they are.

As of Monday morning, there are 1,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana, including 29 deaths. 490 people have also been cured and discharged in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

