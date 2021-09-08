BJP accuses Mayawati, Owaisi of doing communal politics in UP

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi of doing communal politics in the state.

Hitting at Mayawati for promising to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party came to power in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia recalled BSP's old slogan "Tilak, Taraju Aur Talwar, Inko Maro Joote Char".

"It is good for democracy that the former chief minister left her home after getting out of her Rs 5 crore garland. Finally, she remembers a particular community. People who do not want the interest of the public and build their own mansions worth billions of rupees, have to do such things at the time of elections. It is their political compulsion," said the BJP leader.



Bhatia said the BJP is confident that the party will return to power in the state on the merit of the work done under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government.

When asked about the AIMIM Chief's statement seeking the support of the Muslim community in the state, the BJP leader said, "Wherever Owaisi will go, he will definitely spread the communal poison."

"But, citizens of Uttar Pradesh are mature and will vote for development. They will vote for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)

