BJP accuses TMC of attacking party worker in WB's North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of attacking one of its party members in Bijpur locality here on Thursday.

Supratim Ghosh, a BJP worker from Bijpur of North 24 Parganas district was allegedly attacked by miscreants with brocks and iron rods on Thursday night. Ghosh was rushed to Hospital in Kolkata after receiving severe injuries.

"TMC goons attacked me with bricks, iron rods and bamboo sticks. They did this because I was putting banners and party flags for the party's rath yatra. I got severe injuries in my eyes," Ghosh told ANI.



On the contrary, TMC refuted the allegations saying it is an internal fight between BJP factions.

"It is a fight between the new workers who joined BJP and the old members of the party. It is not the culture of TMC to indulge in such activities. They (BJP) are defaming TMC," said Pradeep Puri, a TMC leader from Bijpur.

The local police was present outside the BJP worker's residence.

Political violence has been making headlines in the poll-bound West Bengal. On Wednesday, West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain suffered injuries after a bomb attack on him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway Station to board the train for Kolkata.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

