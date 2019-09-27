BJP all geared up for upcoming battle of ballots in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Assembly polls may still be a few months away, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the dates for the polls, but the BJP is all prepped up for the battle of ballots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda have already sounded the poll bugle.

"The state government is leaving no efforts unturned to secure at least two-thirds majority in the state," says Om Mathur, party vice president and Jharkhand's election in-charge.

Mathur claims that the Shah and Nadda have already conducted meetings of 'Shakti Kendras' and booth in-charges respectively.

Speaking to ANI, Mathur stated that the party was all prepared to take on its political opponents.

"It's BJP's nature that we don't tend to remember the date and time of the elections. We just start preparing for the next elections when we get over with one. You will be surprised to learn that we have already visited all the booths four months ago," he said.

"We are an organisation. We divide the election work into two categories -- one is technical and the other is political. The technical tasks include what we do at the organisation level like booth grading, local assembly conferences, putting cadre to the task and appointing in-charges of various departments. The political tasks come into action during the election. It includes Chief Minister Ragubar Das' Jan Ashirwaad Yatra, vision document of the party, slogans, etc," he added.

Mathur further said that Nadda has held several rounds of meetings with the booth in-charges so far.

"Shah has met the people from Shakti Kendras. We have finished our homework and we know what to do and when. Our president has aimed at winning over 60 seats. I think we will win over 65 seats," said Mathur.

Jharkhand assembly has 70 assembly constituencies for which the polls are likely to be held later this year or in early weeks of next year.

Indicating that the state holds an important place in BJP's national political scenario, Mathur asserted that the party would rope in PM Modi for campaigning in the state.

"We will hold as many rallies of the PM as possible. The party would definitely use the abrogation of Article 370 along with developments as tools to seek people's support," he said.

"The Congress too had tried to repeal Article 370 at least three times in the past. If I can quote Nehru's 'Ghiste Ghiste Ghis Jaegi', but due to vote bank politics it could not muster the courage to repeal it. Our slogan is 'Nation First.' We will continue doing these works," said he.

The senior leader also clarified that as per the announcement of BJP chief Shah, the party is prepared to implement the NRC across the country. (ANI)