BJP alleges huge scam in state govt's Ladli Yojana

Deepika Rathour | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged that there is a huge scam in Delhi government's Laldi Yojna and also tweeted a copy of the Right To Information (RTI) filed by him to support his claim.
Delhi BJP is going to file a complaint against the State government in Anti Corruption Bureau tomorrow.
Speaking to ANI, Khurana said, "Delhi government has done a scam of worth Rs 255 crore in Ladli Yojna. Numbers of beneficiaries are more than the number of applicants which means money has been siphoned."
Khurana had filed an RTI on May 31, 2018, asking for the number of applicants who have applied and the number of beneficiaries under Ladli Yojna till now. He had also asked for the total amount disbursed for the scheme, in his filed RTI.
"The reply is shocking. I have also tweeted the copy of the RTI," said Khurana.

RTI copy reveals that in the year 2015-16 there were 8,321 people who had applied for the Ladli Yojana while the benefited people were around 40,703 which is around five times the number of applicants.
Similar is the case with the data of years 2016-17 and 2017-18. The number of applicants in 2016-17 is 9,122, while the beneficiaries are 37,751. In 2017-18, the beneficiary number is 24,768 against 8,021 applicants.
"We have prepared a file comprising the data and we are going to file a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Anti-Corruption Bureau tomorrow. We need an answer from the Chief Minister and ask him where did the money go?" said Khurana.
Ladli Yojna is a Delhi government scheme that provides financial assistance to a girl child till she attains the age of maturity - 18 years. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:15 IST

