BJP, allies welcome NDA's Presidential candidate in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 8 (ANI): NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday was accorded a warm welcome by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and legislators of BJP, its ally parties AGP, UPPL in Guwahati.

She also took part in a meeting with the legislators of BJP, AGP and UPPL of Assam and sought support from them.



Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present in the meeting held at a Guwahati hotel.

"Honoured to have had the opportunity to interact with NDA's nominee for the upcoming presidential elections Adarniya Smt Droupadi Murmu ji in Guwahati. Adarniya Murmu ji's interaction with legislators of BJP Assam and allies was really an enriching experience for all of us," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.





Adding to his previous statement, another Tweet read, "Gave a warm send-off to Adarniya Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, NDA's nominee for Presidential election, at LGBI Airport. We wish her the very best."

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013.

Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

The voting for the next President of India will kick start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21.

Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President. (ANI)

She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected, she will be the first from the state of Odisha. (ANI)

