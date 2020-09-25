BJP and JAP workers clash in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers beat up workers of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) as the two groups clash in Patna on Friday.

The brawl took place after JAP workers tried to enter the BJP office in protest against recent Farm Bills.

As per the visuals, the BJP workers in which some were seen carrying lathis chased JAP workers. One of the workers got hold of another and beat him with fists.



Earlier today, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

According to the CEC, the date for the issue of notification for the first phase will be October 1, the last date of nomination is October 8, scrutiny of nominations October 9, the last date for withdrawal of candidature October 12, and the date of polling will be October 28. The counting of votes, for all phases, will be on November 10.

For the second phase, the date for the issue of notification is October 9, the last date of nomination is October 16, scrutiny of nominations October 17, the last date for withdrawal of candidature October 19, and date of polling will be November 3.

In the third and final phase, issue of notification on October 13, last date of nomination is October 20, scrutiny of nominations October 21, last date for withdrawal of candidature October 23, and date of polling will be November 7. (ANI)

