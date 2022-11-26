BJP announces 'Har Ghar Abhiyan' in Tripura from tomorrow

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahead of Tripura assembly polls that are due in 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Saturday to start Har Ghar Abhiyan in all the 60 constituencies in the state from tomorrow.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, all-around improvement has taken in respect to law and order, road construction, connectivity, and employment. The government has also generated peace besides the growth of conviction rate is higher than the previous reign of Left government," the BJP Tripura Pradesh press release said.



The campaign will start on November 27 and will continue till December 3, and will touch all the karyakartas, voters and people of the targeted areas.

As per the release, all the ministers, MPs, and MLAs will visit each and every constituency and prepare report cards against each constituency. It will make people aware of the developmental work done by BJP in the state, so they can decide whether the government has really worked or not.

BJP further claimed that its government will be re-established in the state capturing all 60 seats in the 2023 assembly elections. (ANI)

