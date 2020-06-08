BJP announces Nabam Rebia as candidate for biennial elections to RS from Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee has announced Nabam Rebia as party's candidate for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh.

The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19.

On June 4, Rajendra Trivedi, Gujarat Assembly Speaker had said that two Congress MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Bhai Chaudhary have resigned voluntarily from the post of MLA. The resignations came days ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI)

