BJP appoints Ashwini Vaishnaw as in-charge for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS bypoll

Dadra and Nagar Haveli [India], October 2 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as in charge for Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the Lok Sabha bypoll to be held later this month.



Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai, both MLAs from Gujarat have been appointed as co-in charges for the bypoll to be held on October 30.

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar. He was found dead at a hotel in South Mumbai and along with a "suicide note" and an SIT was formed to probe the death.

The Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. (ANI)

