BJP appoints Avinash Rai Khanna as in-charge for J-K assembly elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday appointed as the in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh informed that the decision was taken by national president Amit Shah.
"BJP president Amit Shah ji has decided that Avinash Rai Khanna will be the in-charge for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.
However, the dates for state Assembly elections have not been announced yet.
The term of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was expired on July 2, however, it was extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India.
The President's rule was implemented in the state in June 2018. The state was earlier ruled by BJP-PDP coalition. However, the BJP walked out of the alliance citing PDP's soft corner for the separatist elements in the valley. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:00 IST
