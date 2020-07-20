BJP appoints CR Patil as its Gujarat president, Jamyang Namgyal to lead Ladakh unit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units.

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as president of Gujarat and Ladakh BJP units respectively, said a statement issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh.

"The appointment comes into immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

