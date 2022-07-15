BJP appoints Laxmikant Bajpai as chief whip of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Bajpai was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Bajpai replaced Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired as a Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha and was the chief whip of the party.



A communication to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi told ANI, "Dr Bajpai has been appointed as the chief whip of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha."

Bajpai has been elected to the legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh four times from Meerut.

The former Uttar Pradesh state BJP chief who was till recently not given any prominent responsibility in the state was recently brought to the Rajya Sabha by the saffron party and has been entrusted with the responsibility in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

