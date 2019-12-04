BJP appoints leaders to supervise organisational elections for state unit chiefs

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): As part of its preparations for organisational polls, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed two senior leaders in each state to supervise the elections of party's state unit president's.

For Andaman and Nicobar party has bestowed the responsibility to Union Minister V Muraleedharan and party leader H Raja. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and party leader Mangal Pandey will be looking after the election of Andhra Pradesh state unit chief.

For Bihar, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot and party's women wing chief Vijaya Rahatkar will look after the organisational election.

In Uttar Pradesh, the responsibility has been assigned to party leader Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will supervise the state unit chief's election process in Uttarakhand.

In West Bengal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and P Murlidhar Rao will look after the appointment of BJP's state president.

It is likely that soon after the election of state unit chiefs, BJP's new national president may also be elected. Organisational election for the national president of BJP may take place in the last week of December or early January.

As of now, over 50 supervisors have been appointed to look after the election of leaders to head the state units in all states and union territories. (ANI)

