BJP appoints regional election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): In view of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections to be held next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday appointed regional election in-charges for the state.

As per a statement released by BJP, MP Sanjay Bhatia, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya, National Secretary Y Satya Kumar, Joint Treasurer Sudhir Gupta, National Secretary Arvind Menon and Uttar Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Oza were appointed as regional election in-charges for Western Uttar Pradesh, Brij, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi respectively.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election in-charge of the state, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, and Annpurna Devi, MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur have been appointed as the election co-in charge of the UP polls.

As far as appointments regarding the upcoming elections in other states are concerned, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is appointed in charge of Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly election in 2022 and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the election in-charge for Punjab polls.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is appointed as the election in-charge of Goa. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

