BJP asks its leaders to participate in e-auction of gifts presented to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): BJP has written to its state presidents and other party leaders to participate in the E-auction held by Ministry of Culture and Tourism at National Gallery of Modern Art as the funds collected from the auction will be given for Namami Gange project.

The gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six months will be auctioned from September 14 to October 3.

A party source said that in a letter to state leaders, the party has asked them to make the party's caders participate in the e-auction and also spread awareness about it.

The letter said that last year's e-auction raised around Rs 100 crore for the Namami Ganga project. The party seeks more participation from its carders as well as from commoners to again make it a big success.

Around 2772 gifts items honoured to Prime Minister Modi in the last six months is in e-auction from September 14 to October 2. The gift items include shawls, momentos, and indigenous handicrafts of different communities. It is available on www.pmmementos.gov.in. This link is also available on the websites of culture ministry and the National Gallery of Modern Art. (ANI)