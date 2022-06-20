BJP asks leaders to conduct reach out program to bust myths about Agnipath scheme: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): With an aim to curb the violence that erupted against the centre's Agnipath scheme and bust myths, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass instructed its party leaders to conduct a major reach out program, said sources on Monday.

"The top brass of the party have told MPs, MLAs and even local leaders to hold small meetings in their district and state to tell the youth about how progressive this set of reform is and is a well-thought plan by the Narendra Modi government," sources told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP's national president JP Nadda threw light on the Agneepath scheme and the plan of the opposition to derail it. Nadda also cautioned the youth not to get carried away by the opposition's political propaganda.



The defence minister also had cleared his stance on the scheme and added that many such schemes will be announced in the upcoming days.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties.

Protests have disrupted rail services in several parts of the country. A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials on Sunday. (ANI)

