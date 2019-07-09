"Salisi Sabha" being organised at Dharmapur village to demand return of 'cut money' taken by TMC leaders (Photo/ANI)
"Salisi Sabha" being organised at Dharmapur village to demand return of 'cut money' taken by TMC leaders (Photo/ANI)

BJP asks TMC leaders to return "cut" money in meeting in WB's Dharmapur

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:12 IST

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 08 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and villagers of Dharmapur on Sunday jointly organized a meeting to appeal to Trinamool Congress leaders to return back the "cut" money allegedly taken by them in the name of various government schemes.
BJP booth president of Dharmapur village Tripti Ghosh said, "After today's 'Salisi Sabha', we found out that total cut money of Rs 1,14,600 was taken by TMC leaders and they have to repay it directly to the villagers. Our party will not be involved but BJP always will be beside those villagers."
A villager at the meeting, Sukumar Chakri alleged that he was beaten, tortured and looted by TMC leaders.
According to him, TMC leaders allegedly took his cycle, television set and cash of Rs 45000.
"Later, in a Kangaroo court, they demanded Rs 10,000 from me else I would be beaten again by them. I complained about it to a senior TMC leader but to no avail," Chakri said.
Villagers also accused the government of not constructing toilets under Swachch Bharat Mission in their homes which is causing them grave inconvenience.
TMC leaders were also accused of taking away the money that people earned from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and some others complained that they did not receive any money for their labour under the scheme.
TMC leaders were also accused of threatening and taking money which arrived in villagers' accounts for their work under NREGS as 'cut money'.
Sunil Chakri, TMC leader, responded to the accusation, he said, "The NREGS work was not completed and that is why some funds didn't get transferred into accounts. But I did not take any cut money. I only came here to hear the complaints of villagers. We will try to compensate them partially."
On the other hand, villagers complained that they had to pay cut-money amounting to Rs 500 to 600 for gas connections.
Also, the villagers complained that those who even received the connections did not receive the gas book. Majority in the village, however, according to the villagers, is still without a gas connection.
TMC leader Tanay Pratihar said, "We are forming a committee to examine the problems faced by the villagers. We will start the repayment of money based on the committee's recommendations."
The cut-money issue has become a raging issue in the state in the last few days after the chief minister reportedly issued a diktat asking the party leaders to return the "cut" money they had taken from people.
Cut money amounts to a percentage of money that is illegally charged by elected leaders to the grassroots functionaries at the panchayat and local bodies level from ordinary citizens in return for delivery of service. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Andhra: Excavation machine submerges in Godavari; driver rescued

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An excavation vehicle deployed to erect the high tension towers in river Godavari at Atreyapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district submerged after the river water level went up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:55 IST

Munirka fire: No causalities reported so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): No causalities have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:32 IST

Opposition slams Budget as rhetoric, visionless; BJP, allies...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government for its "rhetoric and visionless" announcements made in the Budget 2018-19 and accused it of failing to provide employment and address farmers concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:58 IST

Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Parliament adopts resolution concerning 200 per cent duty on...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday adopted a statutory resolution on a decision taken earlier by the government for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:16 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in Munirka furniture market

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Govt machinery must work in cohesion by implementing 5T to bring...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational change in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP suspends Pradeep Joshi over exchange of objectionable chat...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Joshi has been suspended from the party after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a party worker went viral on social media, party officials said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:02 IST

Haryana govt approves cash reward for recipients of Sena Medal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Government on Monday decided that the recipients of Sena Medal who are awarded same decoration more than once for distinguished services would be granted additional one-time cash award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Sharad Pawar meets Tiware dam breach affected people

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the people affected by the Tiware dam breach here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gujarati couple struggles to find missing cat lost in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Gujarati couple is running from pillar to post in search of their pet cat, whom they had lost while on their way back from Tirupati.

Read More
iocl