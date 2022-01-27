BJP, Bajrang Dal protest 'renaming' of sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Aditya Thackeray says nothing decided

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Amid protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the move to "rename" a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after 18th Century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that name of the place has not been finalised yet.



He said that finalising the official names of projects is under the purview of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and that the mayor has said that the official name for the park has not been finalised yet.

"Finalising the official names of projects comes under the purview of BMC and the mayor has said that the official name of the park has not been finalised yet. BMC has not got any such proposal on the name yet," he said.

Mumbai Police earlier in the day took into custody Bajrang Dal workers protesting against the naming of the sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Many police personnel were deployed at the protest site to control the situation. (ANI)

