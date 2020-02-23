BJP begins analysing causes for defeat in Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): After facing a massive defeat in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun the task of probing the reason for their defeat in each constituency.

According to sources, the central leadership of the BJP has allotted five general secretaries, vice-presidents and secretaries to meet leaders in each of these constituencies.

"These leaders will have to meet the candidates of each constituency to investigate the reason for their defeat," the source added.

Sources added that the party leaders have already begun preparing, with the aim to get 51 percent votes, for the next Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections.

The AAP had secured a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP. The rest of the eight seats went to the BJP while the Congress drew a blank. (ANI)