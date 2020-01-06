BJP behind violence in JNU , says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "unleashing a well planned and articulated attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)", which left several students and faculty members injured.

"Country and the world saw how masked attackers entered JNU campus in Delhi and wreaked havoc in a planned manner. The police kept waiting for permission to enter the JNU campus to take some action. Those who were sitting inside the institution knew how much time the attackers will take to flee. This was a well planned and articulated attack on the University," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"The BJP can attack anybody. Be it Varanasi or Jamia violence in all BJP people are with the police. BJP wants to destroy the democracy and institutions in this country," he said.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

