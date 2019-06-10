BJP women's cell participate in protest rally in Kolkata on June 10. Photo/ANI
BJP women's cell participate in protest rally in Kolkata on June 10. Photo/ANI

BJP 'Black Day' protests in West Bengal

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:49 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): BJP on Monday observed a 'Black Day' in West Bengal and a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat subdivision to protest the killing of its workers.
The BJP women cell participated in the 'Black Day' protest that demanded arrest of those involved in killings of its workers.
"Attacks on BJP workers that took place have resulted in the death of five BJP supporters. The police have provided the dead bodies of two from the five, three still remain missing. Where are the other three? Their families are distraught," said a protestor.
BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that five workers of his party were shot dead by members of TMC in Sandeshkhali Assembly the constituency of north 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening. Ruling TMC, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party was killed by BJP supporters.
On Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers.
In the advisory to the state government, the MHA stated "It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."
The BJP women cell strongly believes that communal friction too is caused, Mamata Banerjee.
"The communal disharmony is the result of Mamata Banerjee letting in illegal Rohingyas in West Bengal. This is a trick to make up for the loss in Lok Sabha election by preparing for the Vidhan Sabha vote. The villagers are weeping as Mamata tries to kick out Hindus. This has now become Pakistan," a protestor told ANI.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the central government of using social media to create communal tension in the state.
"Using social media as a platform, the central government is spending crores of rupees to incite communal violence. I warn them to not to play with fire...," she told reporters here today. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:23 IST

