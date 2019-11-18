BJP boycotts Odisha Assembly, demands CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer. Photo/ANI
BJP boycotts Odisha Assembly, demands CBI probe into death of Panchayat official

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP legislators on Monday boycotted the Odisha Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.
All the BJP MLAs were seen sitting under the Gandhi statue outside the Assembly.
"We are not acknowledged in the assembly and they are not taking out a proper investigation in the murder case of Smita Ranjan Biswal. We want all four criminals to be prosecuted under section 302 and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We want the CBI to carry out the investigation and I have spoken to the Governor about this," Pradeepta Kumar Nayak, BJP leader told ANI.
"One accused has transferred Rs 3 crore to the account of BJD government. We will attend the Vidhan Sabha because we want to keep it running," he added.

"People are running the Vidhan Sabha on their monopoly and are not doing what they are supposed to. It's been three days that we are asking the government to carry out the investigation in the murder case of Smita Ranjan Biswal. We demand the CBI inquiry in the murder case and Vidhan Sabha should function in the way it should," Jayanarayan Mishra, Former Minister and BJP MLA said.
Earlier in the day, the Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 3 PM after the opposition Congress party members staged a protest against the alleged injustice to the farmers of the state, while the BJP legislators boycotted the assembly proceedings.
The Congress leaders protested in the well of the house, alleging that the government is not purchasing the paddy crops from the farmers, amid demonstrations from farmers in Sambalpur, Odisha.
Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)

