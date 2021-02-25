BJP calls for shutdown in Kerala's Alappuzha today after RSS worker killed in clash with SDPI

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other organisations have called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kerala's Alappuzha after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was allegedly killed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members during a clash in the district on Wednesday night.

"BJP and other Hindu organisations have called for a hartal in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the incident," said BJP district president MV Gopakumar.

An RSS worker was allegedly killed by SDPI members after a clash erupted between two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar yesterday night.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu, a native of Vayalar.

Three RSS workers and six SDPI workers were also injured in the clash that took place around 8 pm. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area following the incident.

A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches which ended up in the violence. (ANI)