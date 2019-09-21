BJP calls meeting to discuss candidates for Haryana polls on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The BJP has called a crucial meeting here on Sunday to discuss the potential candidates for Haryana assembly polls, scheduled to be held on October 21.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Cabinet Ministers Captain Abhimanyu, Om Prakash Dhankar, and Anil Jain, in-charge of BJP's Haryana affairs, will attend the meeting, said sources.

Sources said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, which will also be attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Haryana's BJP unit chief Subhash Barala and Cabinet Minister Anil Vij will also attend the meeting.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the single-phase voting for Haryana assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Addressing media persons here, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification will be issued on September 27. The last date of filing nominations will be on October 4. The last date for withdrawal of application is October 7.

With the announcement of poll dates, Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in both the states.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SC and none for SC. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

In Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

The five-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana will expire on November 2, Arora said. (ANI)

