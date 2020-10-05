BJP campaigning against Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being raped in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enquiry in the case and when it will take action against the District Magistrate.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister of UP spoke to solve problems through dialogue. So will they listen to the victim's family? When to act on Hathras DM? When to order a judicial inquiry? The first step to justice is to listen to the victim girl. The reality is that BJP is still campaigning against the girl," Gandhi tweeted.

Two days ago, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Priyanka drove the vehicle towards DND Flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)