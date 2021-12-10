BJP candidate for Kalaburagi Legislative Council casts vote, confident of victory in polls

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Sitting Member of Legislative Council from Kalaburagi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, BG Patil on Friday, cast his vote at Taluka Panchayat polling station here and claimed that the party would win nearly 18 seats in the ongoing biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "The voting began at 8 am. I have cast my vote. Other people are following, they will cast votes too. We will win this time. We will win between 15 and 18 seats. We are confident."

The Kalaburagi MP, Umesh Jadhav said that the voters will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and democracy by re-electing Patil.

"BG Patil and me cast our votes today. The people of Kalaburagi and Yadgir are in a mood to re-elect BG Patil and strengthen the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bommai and democracy," he said.

Congress candidate Shivanand Patil is pitted against BG Patil in the constituency.



Voting is being held for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats in which 90 candidates are in the fray from 20 local authorities' constituencies.

Results of the polls will be declared on December 14.

Those in the fray include 20 candidates from BJP, 20 from Congress, 6 from JD(S) while 33 are independents and the rest are from smaller parties.

Congress MLC R Prasanna Kumar cast his vote at the City corporation booth on Friday.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son BY Raghavendra, the current MP of Shivamogga cast their votes at the Municipal council booth in Shikaripura town.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs -- 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) -- will end on January 5 next year.

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. (ANI)

